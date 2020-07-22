Team Coco to Produce Lineup of Stand Up Specials Exclusively for HBO Max

Conan O'Brien's Emmy winning digital media company, Team Coco, is bringing their comedy expertise to HBO Max, producing five previously announced stand-up specials exclusively for the platform starting in August with hour-long specials from Beth Stelling and James Veitch filmed before the production shutdown.



For the last decade, Team Coco and CONAN have continuously invested in creating a strong network of comedians not only across the linear CONAN show, but with original digital series, live events, podcasts and now premium comedy specials.



Beth Stelling got her Late Night TV debut on CONAN and has since released two comedy albums, filmed two half hour stand-up specials and has written for shows like I Love You America with Sarah Silverman, THE LAST O.G. on TBS, HBO's Crashing and ANOTHER PERIOD for Comedy Central. She was also an on-set writer and Associate Producer for the film Good Boys produced by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg. Her HBO Max special, Beth Stelling, Girl Daddy is an artfully hilarious hour about family, society and THE EXES who have shaped her.



James Veitch got his U.S. Late Night TV debut on CONAN in 2017 and his immensely popular appearance has upward of 26M views to date on YouTube. Veitch was also a stand out during O'Brien's Conan & Friends tour in 2018. A former Apple Store Genius, Veitch's comedy is high-tech: picking apart, parodying (and pranking) the fast-advancing and perplexing technology we live with. His HBO Max special, James Veitch, Straight to VHS explores technology, retro-gaming, and finding love through troubleshooting theory.



Hour long specials from Chris Redd and Moses Storm will be filmed and released at a later date along with two multi act specials hosted by Conan O'Brien featuring Naomi Ekperigin, Solomon Georgio, Ismo and Tommy Johnagin.

Related Articles View More TV Stories