Taylor Tomlinson Says She Suggested Family Therapy Just to Hang Out With Siblings

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Taylor Tomlinson opened up about her family dynamics during a visit to LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, telling host Seth Meyers that she once suggested family therapy mainly as a way to get her siblings together. The comedian explained the idea came less out of crisis and more out of a desire to spend time with her brothers and sisters.

Much of the conversation centered on Tomlinson's book, Actually, Nevermind, and the role her siblings played in shaping it. She described sharing drafts with them for feedback, giving Meyers and the audience a sense of how collaborative the writing process became within her family.

Tomlinson also spoke about her position as an eldest daughter, touching on how that role has influenced her relationships with her siblings over the years. She detailed going back through her childhood journals while writing the book, using old entries to help reconstruct memories and details from her early life.

The exchange offered a glimpse into how personal history informed Tomlinson's approach to the book, with the comedian walking Meyers through specific moments from those journals that made it into her writing.

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