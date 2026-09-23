Jon Hamm Reveals He and Wife Anna Osceola Are Expecting First Child on LATE NIGHT

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Jon Hamm shared some personal news during a visit to LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, telling host Seth Meyers that he and his wife Anna Osceola are expecting their first child together. The actor spoke about the milestone alongside a wide-ranging conversation that touched on his recent work and an unplanned onstage moment at the Emmys.

Hamm also recounted ad-libbing a joke in High Valyrian, the constructed language from Game of Thrones, while presenting at the Emmy Awards, a moment that drew laughs from Meyers and the studio audience. The exchange gave viewers a glimpse of Hamm's comedic timing outside of his scripted acting roles.

Beyond the personal update, Hamm discussed reprising his role in the podcast series American Hostage, giving Meyers and viewers insight into returning to a project he has worked on previously. The conversation moved between the lighthearted Emmys anecdote and the more serious territory of the series.

Paul Rudd previously used a stop on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to revisit an old story involving Hamm, recalling a time the two actors were competing for the same woman's attention, a segment that resurfaced on the show's YouTube channel.

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