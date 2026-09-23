Sabrina Impacciatore Says She Improvised Her Whole THE PAPER Audition

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Sabrina Impacciatore revealed on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers that she improvised her entire audition for THE PAPER, telling host Seth Meyers she had only 24 hours to prepare before landing the role. The admission came during a wide-ranging conversation that also touched on the anxiety of table reads for the Peacock series.

Impacciatore described table reads for THE PAPER as a source of genuine dread, telling Meyers she lives in fear during them. The comment offered a glimpse into the pressure cast members face when new scripts are read aloud for the first time in front of the full company.

Beyond her work on the show, Impacciatore also spoke with Meyers about performing at the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics, adding another dimension to a conversation that ranged from the demands of screen acting to a major live performance moment on the world stage.

THE PAPER, the Peacock mockumentary comedy spun off from THE OFFICE, stars Impacciatore alongside Domhnall Gleeson, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key and Ramona Young, following the documentary crew that once covered Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch as they turn their cameras on a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 15 Hrs 35 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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