Sabrina Impacciatore Says She Improvised Her Whole THE PAPER Audition
The actress also discussed performing at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
Sabrina Impacciatore revealed on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers that she improvised her entire audition for THE PAPER, telling host Seth Meyers she had only 24 hours to prepare before landing the role. The admission came during a wide-ranging conversation that also touched on the anxiety of table reads for the Peacock series.
Impacciatore described table reads for THE PAPER as a source of genuine dread, telling Meyers she lives in fear during them. The comment offered a glimpse into the pressure cast members face when new scripts are read aloud for the first time in front of the full company.
Beyond her work on the show, Impacciatore also spoke with Meyers about performing at the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics, adding another dimension to a conversation that ranged from the demands of screen acting to a major live performance moment on the world stage.
THE PAPER, the Peacock mockumentary comedy spun off from THE OFFICE, stars Impacciatore alongside Domhnall Gleeson, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key and Ramona Young, following the documentary crew that once covered Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch as they turn their cameras on a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.
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