 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Sabrina Impacciatore Says She Improvised Her Whole THE PAPER Audition

The actress also discussed performing at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

By:



Sabrina Impacciatore revealed on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers that she improvised her entire audition for THE PAPER, telling host Seth Meyers she had only 24 hours to prepare before landing the role. The admission came during a wide-ranging conversation that also touched on the anxiety of table reads for the Peacock series.

Impacciatore described table reads for THE PAPER as a source of genuine dread, telling Meyers she lives in fear during them. The comment offered a glimpse into the pressure cast members face when new scripts are read aloud for the first time in front of the full company.

Beyond her work on the show, Impacciatore also spoke with Meyers about performing at the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics, adding another dimension to a conversation that ranged from the demands of screen acting to a major live performance moment on the world stage.

THE PAPER, the Peacock mockumentary comedy spun off from THE OFFICE, stars Impacciatore alongside Domhnall Gleeson, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key and Ramona Young, following the documentary crew that once covered Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch as they turn their cameras on a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

Recent Articles
Chelsea Frei Talks THE PAPER Season 2 on TODAY
Chelsea Frei Talks THE PAPER Season 2 on TODAY
9/15/2026
Domhnall Gleeson Talks THE PAPER Season 2 Romance
Domhnall Gleeson Talks THE PAPER Season 2 Romance
9/10/2026
Fan Level Midnight: Office Docuseries Set for Peacock
Fan Level Midnight: Office Docuseries Set for Peacock
9/2/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts