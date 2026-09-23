Seth Meyers Tackles Jokes He Can't Tell on Race and AI Bias
The recurring bit puts a spotlight on the punchlines that never make the show.
Seth Meyers used a segment of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to run through jokes he says are too risky to deliver during his regular monologue, a recurring bit titled Jokes Seth Can't Tell. Among the material featured in this installment is a joke about AI algorithms showing bias against speakers of African American English, one of several premises Meyers flags as sounding wrong coming from him specifically.
The segment leans on the format's built-in tension: Meyers reads out punchlines that touch on race, sexuality and other sensitive territory, then hands them off to other performers better positioned to deliver them. The bit's title jokes referenced in this edition, including material touching on gay divorce and a so-called lesbian simulator, point to the kind of premises the show considers off-limits for its host to tell solo.
Meyers has hosted LATE NIGHT on NBC since 2014, building the program around topical monologue jokes, celebrity interviews and recurring segments. Jokes Seth Can't Tell has become one of the show's regular features, giving other writers and performers room to land jokes that wouldn't work in Meyers' own voice.
The full episode airs as part of LATE NIGHT's weeknight NBC broadcast, with the show also available to stream on Peacock.
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