Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Halsey to Perform on VOICE Finale

Superstar recording artists Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Khalid, OneRepublic, Hootie & the Blowfish and more are set to perform on the live two-hour Tuesday, May 21 season finale (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) of NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice."

On part one of the live finale, airing Monday, May 20 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT), the final four artists will perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. The Top 4 artists include Maelyn Jarmon from Team John, and three artists from Team Blake - Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener. Each finalist will perform three times - one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach and the debut of their first original single. One of the four artists will be a step closer to being named "The Voice."

On part two of the live finale, airing Tuesday, May 21 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT), some of the music industry's most trendsetting and chart-topping stars are set to hit the stage, followed by the crowning of a new winner of "The Voice."

Additionally, the season finale will feature special musical collaborations with the Top 4 finalists, which will be announced soon.

Ten-time Grammy Award winner and global Pop icon Taylor Swift will perform her latest chart topping single "Me" ft. Brendon Urie. The single debuted #1 on Billboard Digital Song Sales chart becoming Swift's 16th #1 on the chart and broke multiple Youtube, Vevo and Amazon records upon release.



Global superstars BTS will hit "The Voice" stage to perform their hit single "Boy with Luv," which just hit #8 on the Hot 100 charts. The chart-topping group has hit #1 on the Billboard charts three times in less than 11 months and have recently been included in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People for 2019.

Multi-platinum powerhouse trio, Jonas Brothers, will perform their new hit single "Cool" off of their upcoming album Happiness Begins releasing on June 7th.

Performing her single, "Nightmare," for the first time on television is Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Halsey.

Multi-platinum selling global superstar Khalid, who was recently named one of Time's magazine's Most Influential People of 2019, will be performing his smash single "Talk" which recently hit #1 at Rhythm radio. "Talk" is the lead single off Khalid's recently released sophomore album "Free Spirit," which was declared a New York Times "Critic's Pick" and was called "superb" by the Associated Press. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Khalid returns to THE VOICE stage after being Team Legend's advisor during the Battle Rounds earlier this season.

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band OneRepublic will take "The Voice" stage to perform their brand new single, "Rescue Me."

Prior to kicking off their "Group Therapy? Tour," two-time Grammy-winning group Hootie & the Blowfish will perform their classic single "Let Her Cry" to celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of the best-selling albums of all time, "Cracked Rear View." Their first new music in over 10 years is expected for release later this year.





