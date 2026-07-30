Ben Gleib Roasts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Extravaganza

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Ben Gleib devoted his opening monologue on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB to the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, mining the ceremony's more extravagant details for laughs. Gleib zeroed in on a raffled car given away to guests, a security detail of 83 bodyguards, and fans reportedly left with leftover pastries.

The segment also worked in Andy Reid's marital wisdom, folding football commentary into the wedding coverage for an unexpected angle on the celebrity nuptials. The bit is part of Gleib's regular monologue format on the show, where current events and celebrity news get a comedic once-over before moving into interviews and round table segments.

GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB bills itself as YouTube's first late night talk show, mixing monologues, interviews, crowd work and round table conversations. New episodes premiere on the platform, with Gleib serving as host throughout.

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