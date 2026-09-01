Little Big Town Talks New Album, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding on TODAY

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Little Big Town stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle to discuss their 12th studio album, 'It's a Dying Art,' and how the record marks a departure from their previous work. During the segment, the band opened up about pushing through failure earlier in their career and what set this project apart in the studio.

Band member Phillip Sweet explained the approach behind the new record, saying, "We never try to put boundaries on ourselves, especially this time. We just wanted to explore and do different things that we hadn't done before, especially sonically." The band is made up of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook.

Little Big Town has made previous stops on TODAY, including a segment in which they reflected on their friendship with Dolly Parton and the singer's influence on country music, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story.

Beyond the album, the band shared details from attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding this past summer, offering a lighter moment in a conversation that otherwise focused on the creative choices behind their latest music.

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