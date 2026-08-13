Travis Kelce Calls Wedding to Taylor Swift 'Best Night of My Life'

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Travis Kelce is speaking for the first time about his wedding to Taylor Swift, calling the celebration the best night of his life. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end discussed the star-studded event in a new interview with TODAY, with correspondent Kaylee Hartung reporting on his comments.

Kelce made the remarks as he returns for his 14th season with the Chiefs, a milestone that places the wedding conversation against the backdrop of his ongoing football career. He did not go into extensive detail about the ceremony itself in the clip, but his description of the night underscored how significant the occasion was for him personally.

The interview arrives amid intense public interest in Kelce and Swift's relationship, with the wedding itself having drawn widespread attention. Kelce's comments to TODAY mark a rare public reflection from him on the personal side of that event, distinct from his usual football-focused media appearances.

As Kelce heads into the new NFL season, the interview offers a glimpse of him balancing his professional commitments with the personal milestone of his marriage.

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