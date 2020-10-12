Tamara Day Returns for Six New Episodes of HGTV's BARGAIN MANSIONS

Premiering Monday, Nov. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Home renovator Tamara Day gives more crumbling Kansas City estate homes massive overhauls and stunning style in six new one-hour episodes of HGTV's Bargain Mansions, premiering Monday, Nov. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. More than 26 million viewers have watched this season of the popular series, in which the busy mother of four, expert designer and restoration enthusiast buys dilapidated manors surprisingly cheap and uses budget-conscious design to turn them into forever homes for families. Working alongside her father and mentor, Ward Schraeder, Tamara takes care to keep the homes' historic features and unique architectural charm intact, while she modernizes layouts and adds luxe amenities to attract top dollar from buyers. The fresh renos include a dark and dated 1960s Colonial whose untouched façade gets a bright transformation and the complete rebuild of a 1940s brick ranch-style house to add a second story and a finished basement with a media room. In addition, the episodes spotlight Tamara taking on personal projects in her own Kansas home, including updates to the main bathroom and backyard deck.

"Every time I find one of these big, old houses in my hometown, I feel like I've hit the jackpot," said Tamara. "They are true diamonds in the rough with so much potential and bringing them back to life for new families to love is the best job in the world."

Fans are invited to stay connected with BARGAIN MANSIONS on HGTV's digital platforms. The new episodes will be available on HGTV GO on Mondays beginning Nov. 9. Fans can find special show extras and behind-the-scenes photos and videos at HGTV.com/BargainMansions and can follow @HGTV and #BargainMansions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content as well as Tamara on Facebook and Instagram.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME(TM) consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

View More TV Stories Related Articles