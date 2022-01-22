Tala'VISION Shortlisted for 2022 Oscars

The director Murad Abu Eisheh was inspired to write TALA'VISION after he came across an article about ISIS banning televisions in Syria 2014. The film highlights Tala's struggle trying to live her childhood in a war zone. This heart wrenching film won the Gold Student Academy Award, qualifying it to be considered for a 2022 Oscar.

Trapped in a war ridden reality, 8-year-old Tala finds solace and freedom in a forbidden television. However, the secret TV becomes a matter of life or death.

Jordanian director Murad Abu Eisheh earned his bachelor's degree in Visual Communications and Design with a focus on filmmaking from the German Jordanian University in 2014 in Amman, Jordan and went on to study directing at Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in Germany. Murad is drawn to fictionalize and portray stories out of the war-torn Arab countries. In order to highlight the injustices and pose critical questions to the standing socio-political structures of the Arab World.

Producer Esther Busch's first short film STORKOW KALIFORNIA, which she produced during her studies at Filmakademie BW, premiered at the Berlinale in 2018. This short film was followed by a feature film script LAS VEGAS. On both projects Esther worked closely with the director Koja Malik. Producer Gabriel Waldvogel studied as well at the renowned German film school Filmakademie BW with a focus on international arthouse co-productions. He produced numerous short films, including STORKOW KALIFORNIA. Gabriel and Esther are producing Murad Abu Eisheh's debut feature film as part the Berlin based production company LE BERG.

Producer Jude Kawwa is developing multiple projects as a Creative Producer under the umbrella of her Amman-based production company Shaghab Films. Alongside producing Rand Beiruty's debut documentary film TELL THEM ABOUT US, Jude is co-producing the Jordanian-French short animated-documentary SHADOWS and MIRAGE OF A SEA the next short of Murad Abu Eisheh. Producer Philipp Maurice Raube studied as well at the Filmakademie BW, he produced the award-winning debut film SCHWIMMEN by Luzie Loose. In 2019 he founded the Stuttgart based production company DIE NEUE LUX, his slate includes projects from talents like Dima Hamdan and Manuela Bastian. At Berlinale 2020 he won the Robert Bosch Prize for the feature documentary BIG BOYS DON'T CRY by Muhammad Mustapha.

TALA'VISION was produced by Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg and Tabi 360, in co-production with SWR and Jordan Pioneers and with support of the Royal Film Commission Jordan. Some of the awards this film has achieved include the 1st Prize for a Live Action Short Film at Flicker's Rhode Island International Film Festival, the Audience and Jury Award for Best Medium Film at the Film Festival Max Ophüls Preis among others.

This topical short is a German-Jordanian co-production and was shot on location in Jordan in 2019. TALA'VISION is streaming until November 8th at the Portland Independent Film Festival.

The Director Producer's Union was made with the distinctive need to show the reality of millions of children imprisoned due to the threats of war. Filled with fear, their biggest sacrifice in captivity becomes their childhood.

Watch the trailer here.