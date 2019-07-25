TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES to Premiere on The CW August 8

THE CW is debuting the award-winning anthology series TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES on Thursday, August 8 with two back-to-back episodes @9 p.m. ET/PT and @9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will consist of eight singularly themed half-hours featuring Nicole Kang ("Batwoman"), Jim Parrack ("Suicide Squad") and Aleyse Shannon ("Charmed"), among others.



Executive produced by Vera Miao ("Best Friends Forever"), Emily Wiedemann ("Creative Control") and Chazz Carfora ("Stories From The Felt"), TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is from Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.



Contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, this anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress, and environmental degradation...the things that haunt us are still the same.



Inspired by the viral fan fiction, "Two Sentence Horror Stories" is an award-winning, original scripted horror anthology series. Debuting on The CW on August 8, 2019, each standalone story taps into the expansive world of the horror genre, pressing universal primal fears filtered through the anxieties of a connected and racially diverse generation.



Created by writer/director/producer Vera Miao, each half-hour episode offers a distinct and popular horror subgenre experience while tackling today's most relevant and topical social issues. Developed from the award-winning digital short-form series, Miao assembled an impressive writers room for the half-hour version with a creative team who found a personal connection to her vision of refreshing the horror genre.





