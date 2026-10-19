TOAST and SHEEPWELL to Premiere at Austin Film Festival
TOAST features Jon Lovitz, Tom W. Meyers, Nardeep Khurmi, and Michelle Ortiz; SHEEPWELL stars Michole Briana White and Connor Paolo.
THE TOAST, starring Jon Lovitz, and the feminist thriller SHEEPWELL, starring Michole Briana White and Connor Paolo, are set to premiere at the Austin Film Festival.
THE TOAST will have its world premiere on October 30th, 2026 at 12:30PM, followed by a Q&A with Jon Lovitz, Tom W. Meyers, Nardeep Khurmi, and Michelle Ortiz. The film's logline: A desperate wedding party scrambles to prevent the drunk Father-of-the-Bride (Jon Lovitz) from giving a disastrous welcome toast.
SHEEPWELL is set to screen on November 1st, 2026 at 6:00PM, with a Q&A to follow featuring Danielle DeMatteo, Kim Caicedo, Michole Briana White, Connor Paolo, Denise Grayson, and Lauren Elizabeth Harris. The film's logline: A naked man stumbles upon the home of a whiskey-drinking, shotgun-wielding novelist and her daughter in the middle of the night. As they offer him cautious shelter - convinced he is hiding something while guarding a secret of their own - their fragile act of mercy tightens into a high-stakes battle over trust and authority, where only one side will prevail. SHEEPWELL is based on the play by Margaret Rose Caterisano.
THE TOAST Screening Info
Friday October 30, 2026 12:30pm - 2:17pm CDT, State Theatre
Monday November 2, 2026 8:00pm - 9:47pm CST, Texas Spirit Theatre
SHEEPWELL Screening Info
Sunday November 1, 2026 6:00pm - 7:56pm CST, Galaxy Theatre: Screen 4
Wednesday November 4, 2026 1:30pm - 3:26pm CST, Galaxy Theatre: Screen 4
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