Jon Lovitz Recalls Meeting Adam Sandler Before He Joined SNL

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Jon Lovitz shared a story about meeting Adam Sandler before Sandler joined Saturday Night Live during a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon gave Lovitz a chance to revisit his own years on SNL while recounting how his path crossed with Sandler's ahead of the future star's arrival on the show.

Much of the segment focused on Lovitz's recollections from his time on Saturday Night Live, with the anecdote about Sandler offering a glimpse into the show's history from someone who was already part of the cast when Sandler came aboard. The story gave viewers insight into the relationships and timing that shaped the careers of some of the show's most recognizable alumni.

Lovitz also used the appearance to discuss his new movie, Don't Say Good Luck, giving Fallon and the studio audience a preview of the project alongside the SNL reminiscence. The pairing of past and present let Lovitz speak both to his comedy roots and to what he currently has coming out.

The full episode is available to stream on Peacock, with the exchange between Lovitz and Fallon offering a mix of nostalgia and promotion for the actor's latest work.

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