TNT's THE LAZARUS PROJECT Teams With Shinola on Sweepstakes To Equip Fans For Global Adventure

The sweepstakes will be running through July 23.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

TNT’s “The Lazarus Project” and Shinola have joined forces for The Lazarus Project Giveaway, a sweepstakes that gives fans the chance to win travel goods and iconic timepieces from Shinola, the Detroit-born design brand, for whatever thrilling global adventure viewers plan to take.

Running through July 23rd, two winners will be selected from the sweepstakes to receive a bundle that includes a built-in-Detroit Shinola watch, and other products meant to be lived in, well loved, and worn out – including a handmade Runwell leather backpack, candle set, bath robes designed for the Shinola Hotel, and a journaling set.

Fans can enter for the chance to win the sweepstakes at https://www.tntdrama.com/thelazarusprojectgiveaway or with the QR code below now through 11:59pm ET on July 23rd for their chance to enter.

“The Lazarus Project” is a riveting eight-hour drama that follows George (Paapa Essiedu), the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project – a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction and airs Sundays at 9pm on TNT.



