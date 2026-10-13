TLC to Air New Episodes of 90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE and 1000-LB SISTERS

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TLC has announced new episodes across several of its prime-time series, including 90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE, 1000-LB SISTERS, and 1000-LB ROOMIES, airing between October 19 and November 1.

90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE

New episodes air Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC. Veteran 90 Day singles are ready to give love another shot in the beautiful paradise of Puerto Rico. Paired with a diverse group of singles, these hopefuls embark on an unforgettable journey of romance and second chances. (One-Hour Episodes)

'The Boy Who Called His Mom' – Premieres Monday, October 19 at 8pm ET/PT. Chloe turns on Emma, and Brian scrambles to win her back. Jamal's pursuit of Ericka takes a turn as he struggles to let go of Emma. Michael sets his sights on someone new, and Kara tests her chemistry with JT.

'The Girl Who Fell Off Her Stool' – Premieres Monday, October 26 at 8pm ET/PT. Steven makes his move on Iris. Michael asks someone out for the first time in two years. Sparks fly at sea, but a surprising rumor sends shockwaves through the group.

Hunt for Love: Sheet Talking

New episodes of this companion series air Mondays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC. The Hunt for Love cast spill the tea and watch new footage, and this time they have Pillow Talkers joining them. (One-Hour Episodes) New episodes premiere Monday, October 19 and Monday, October 26 at 10pm ET/PT.

1000-Lb Sisters

New episodes air Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC. Tammy and Amy return as they embrace new opportunities, personal growth, and major life changes. From Tammy navigating an exciting new chapter in her relationship to Amy pursuing weight-loss goals, skin-removal surgery, and a newfound passion for songwriting, the sisters continue to push beyond their comfort zones while strengthening the bond that remains at the heart of their journey. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Amy In the Sky With Diamonds' – Premieres Tuesday, October 20 at 9pm ET/PT. The older siblings are left reeling after being uninvited from Nashville by Tammy. While Amy gets closer to her music dreams, Tammy's hope of sister bonding may be falling apart.

A new episode premieres Tuesday, October 27 at 9pm ET/PT.

1000-Lb Roomies

New episodes air Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC. Best friends and roommates Jaz and Nesha return as they navigate life's highs and lows while continuing their health journeys. As Jaz works to regain her independence and explores a promising new romance, Nesha chases fresh opportunities and confronts challenges from her past. Together, they face evolving relationships, personal breakthroughs, and unexpected milestones, proving that their friendship remains their greatest source of strength. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Mexico in Motion' – Premieres Tuesday, October 20 at 10pm ET/PT. Jaz and Nesha set out to make their Cabo dream a reality, but trip planning brings major challenges. Jaz navigates the realities of accessible travel while Nesha faces fears about her weight, her first flight, and whether they'll make it there together.

'Guac This Way' – Premieres Tuesday, October 27 at 10pm ET/PT. Jaz and Nesha's girls' trip to Mexico gets off to a rocky start. After a stressful flight, accessibility challenges, and beach mishaps, tensions rise between the roomies. Later, a poolside argument tests their friendship.

Untold Stories of the ER

New episodes air Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC. Real doctors in actual emergency rooms, trauma units, and intensive care wards recount the heart-pounding cases that changed their lives. Hundreds of cases are examined to find the most amazing, bizarre, humorous, and emotional tales of life and death. (One-Hour Episodes) New episodes premiere Wednesday, October 21 and Wednesday, October 28 at 9pm ET/PT.

Save My Skin

New episodes air Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC. Dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne diagnoses and treats patients from around the United Kingdom who have extreme skin conditions. (One-Hour Episodes)

'I've Seen People Point Fingers at Me' – Premieres Wednesday, October 21 at 10pm ET/PT. Mohammed's body is covered with hundreds of tumors. Dr. Emma is undertaking three intense surgeries to remove over 150 from his face. Teenager Lili's underarm condition is incredibly itchy and emits a strong odor, leaving her desperate for a diagnosis.

'I'm a Squeezer' – Premieres Wednesday, October 28 at 10pm ET/PT. Dr. Emma gets to the bottom of why Claire incessantly picks the itchy lumps that appeared on her face during menopause. And 24-year-old Chelsea has been avoiding social media because of painful acne that came up suddenly overnight.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

New episodes air Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC. Americans move to foreign countries, all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted? (Two-Hour Episodes) New episodes premiere Sunday, October 25 and Sunday, November 1 at 8pm ET/PT.

Sister Wives

New episodes air Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC. Christine, Janelle, and Meri continue navigating life after polygamy, each facing new opportunities, challenges, and unanswered questions. As a new era begins, the three women are forging their own paths while redefining what family looks like today. (One-Hour Episodes)

'The Pink Elephant in the Room' – Premieres Sunday, October 25 at 10pm ET/PT. Janelle continues to push outside her comfort zone and attends a line dancing event. Christine and David play a risqué board game to test their compatibility. Meri and Christine meet one-on-one.

A new episode premieres Sunday, November 1 at 10pm ET/PT.

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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