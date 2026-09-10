90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE to Return for Season 2 on TLC

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TLC's dating series 90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE returns for a second season, sending a new group of fan-favorite singles from the 90 Day Fiancé universe to Puerto Rico in search of love. The season plunges the singles into a whirlwind of romantic adventures, from a vibrant Festival del Amor celebration filled with local music and dance to salsa lessons, casino nights and spontaneous street parties in La Parguera. Along the way, relationship coaches challenge the group through eye-opening workshops and candid conversations that push them past first impressions and toward what they truly want in a partner. As feelings deepen, the singles must decide whether the connections they've built in paradise are strong enough to survive in the real world. 90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE premieres Monday, October 5 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.

This season's returning cast arrives with plenty of history and plenty to prove. Brittany (90 Day: The Single Life) is ready to trust again, open to finding love with either men or women. Chloe (90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way) is looking to leave behind a whirlwind Aruba romance that ended in betrayal. Jamal (90 Day: The Single Life) returns to the dating scene chasing the kind of old-fashioned romance he's always wanted, while Kara (90 Day: The Last Resort) starts a new chapter determined to find someone who accepts her exactly as she is. Michael (90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?), newly divorced and rebuilding his life in America, hopes to find not just romance but a true best friend, and Steven (90 Day Fiancé) steps back into dating for the first time in years as a devoted single father. Rounding out the returning faces is Emma (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), a hopeless romantic from Los Angeles, who has an unexpected connection to one of the 90 Day veterans, complicating her search before it even begins.

They're joined by a group of new singles hoping to write their own love stories. But as old friendships, unexpected attractions and overlapping histories collide, some will discover that finding a fresh start isn't so easy when the past is still in the picture. And with new connections forming at every turn, sparks can fly just as fast as hearts can break.

90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.

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