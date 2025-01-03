News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE WILD ROBOT to Stream on Peacock Beginning This Month

The animated film is nominated for 4 Golden Globe Awards.

By: Jan. 03, 2025
THE WILD ROBOT to Stream on Peacock Beginning This Month
Nominated for 4 Golden Globe® Awards, 3 Critics Choice Awards and 10 Annie Awards™, DreamWorks’ animated film The WILD Robot begins streaming exclusively on Peacock on January 24. 

The epic adventure stars Lupita Nyong’o as Roz, a robot that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must adapt to the harsh surroundings. Gradually Roz starts building relationships with the animals on the island, including a clever fox voiced by Pedro Pascal, and becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill voiced by Kit Connor. 

Directed by three-time Academy Award® nominee Chris Sanders, the film is also voiced by Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Berry, Ving Rhames, Mark Hamill and Catherine O’Hara. The WILD Robot also showcases music by Emmy® and Grammy® nominated composer and Oscar® winner Kris Bowers, along with two original songs from Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris. 

Taking the top spot at the domestic box office on its opening weekend, the film’s streaming debut comes following a successful theatrical run, crossing $323M globally and becoming the no. 1 non-sequel animation of 2024. 



