Video: Bill Farmer and Jason Marsden Celebrate A GOOFY MOVIE's 30th Anniversary

Thirty years after its theatrical release, the beloved voice talent from the 1995 Disney cult classic, A Goofy Movie, have come together in an all-new video to celebrate the film’s cultural legacy and reminisce about their experience bringing this iconic story to life.

In “On the Road Again: A Goofy Movie 30th Anniversary,” Disney Legend Bill Farmer (Goofy) and Jason Marsden (Max Goof) HIT THE ROAD again in a reimagined AMC Pacer based on the car featured in the film and interview each other about cherished memories from the film’s creation.

Three decades after bringing the father-son duo to the big screen, Farmer and Marsden take viewers on a heartwarming journey that perfectly captures the nostalgia and enduring appeal of a film that has touched an entire generation of fans around the world and solidified its place within Disney’s unparalleled storytelling legacy.

A Goofy Movie is a Disney cult classic that has garnered immense amounts of nostalgic love, especially among millennials who grew up with its heartfelt father-son story and unforgettable Powerline soundtrack.

While originally an underrated Disney gem, fan-driven buzz has recently rekindled its mainstream appeal with I2I by Magnolia Park being the best-performing single on Disney’s pop-punk album “A Whole New Sound” last year.

In celebration of the anniversary, a new documentary exploring the film and its history is now on Disney+. The documentary follows a young creative team tackling their first Disney feature, facing disappointment upon release, only for the film to gain a passionate following decades later.

Through key interviews and rare archival footage, Not Just a Goof explores the struggles, victories, and studio dynamics that shaped the movie. More than just a behind-the-scenes look, it highlights why A Goofy Movie remains a beloved gem for the generation that grew up watching it. Watch the trailer for the documentary below.

