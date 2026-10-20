THE WEIGHT Arrives on Digital Platforms With Ethan Hawke

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THE WEIGHT is now available on digital platforms as of October 20th, available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Fandango, and Prime Video.

The film is directed by Padraic McKinley and written by Matthew Booi and Shelby Gaines, with story by Matthew Booi & Leo Scherman and Matthew Chapman. It is produced by Simon Fields p.g.a., Nathan Fields p.g.a., Ryan Hawke p.g.a., Jonas Katzenstein p.g.a., and Maximilian Leo p.g.a. The cast includes Ethan Hawke, Russell Crowe, Julia Jones, Austin Amelio, Avi Nash, Alec Newman, and Sam Hazeldine.

In Oregon in 1933, Samuel Murphy is torn from his daughter and sent to a brutal work camp. Warden Clancy tempts him with early release if he smuggles gold through deadly wilderness, but betrayal festers within the crew, and Murphy questions how far he'll go to see his child again.

THE WEIGHT is rated R and runs 113 minutes.





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