Ethan Hawke Talks BOYHOOD's Impact and Tommy Lee Jones in THE LOWDOWN
The actor also reflected on the lasting resonance of his twelve-year film project during the Drew Barrymore Show interview.
Ethan Hawke described Tommy Lee Jones as someone who seems to have "stepped out of the Bible" while discussing his new series THE LOWDOWN, one of two conversations the actor had with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW that also touched on the lasting impact of BOYHOOD.
In the first clip, Hawke went behind the scenes on some of his most well-known projects, with the conversation turning to BOYHOOD. Barrymore grew emotional discussing the film's effect on her as a mother, reflecting on the emotional scenes she shared with Hawke in the project.
The second clip shifted to Hawke's current series, THE LOWDOWN, where he spoke with Barrymore about working alongside Tommy Lee Jones on the production. Hawke used the Bible comparison to describe his co-star, giving viewers a sense of the dynamic between the two actors on set.
Together, the two appearances paired a look back at a defining film role with a window into Hawke's present work, giving Barrymore's audience both a retrospective moment and a current project update from the actor.
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