THE WANTED MAN to Premiere on Apple TV With Hugh Laurie

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Apple TV has revealed first look images and the premiere date for its upcoming crime drama 'The Wanted Man,' executive produced and starring SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Hugh Laurie ('House,' 'The Night Manager'). From creator, writer and showrunner George Kay ('Hijack,' 'War', 'Lupin'), and co-produced by New Pictures ('War,' 'Catherine the Great') and Kay's Observatory Pictures, the eight-episode series will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 6, 2027 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode every Wednesday through February 17, 2027.

When organized crime boss Felix Carmichael (Laurie) is betrayed by someone inside his own firm and sent to the notorious Staplehurst Prison, he's forced to remember his own brutality to fight for survival. With his family, firm and fortune at stake, Felix resolves to do the unthinkable: escape.

The series also stars Emmy, SAG and BAFTA Award winner Thandiwe Newton ('Westworld,' 'Crash'), Fionn Whitehead ('Dunkirk,' 'Emily'), BAFTA Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Gina McKee ('My Policeman,' 'The Years'), Hazel Doupe ('Say Nothing,' 'Kathleen Is Here'), Elliott Heffernan ('Blitz') and BAFTA Award winner Stephen Dillane ('Game of Thrones,' 'The Hours').

Creative Team

Hailing from New Pictures, a Banijay Entertainment company, and Observatory Pictures, 'The Wanted Man' is created, written and executive produced by Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-nominated showrunner Kay, alongside Golden Globe nominated and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer Willow Grylls ('War,' 'Gone') and BAFTA Award-nominated executive producer Matt Sandford ('Gone,' 'The Long Shadow'), with David Meanti ('Andor', 'Hostage') as series producer. The series is directed by acclaimed Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Jakob Verbruggen ('The Fall,' 'London Spy,' 'Dark Matter').

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 919 wins and 3,827 award nominations and counting including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

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