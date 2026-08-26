Kit Harington Discusses Role in HARRY POTTER: THE FULL-CAST AUDIO EDITIONS

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Kit Harington is voicing Professor Gilderoy Lockhart in Audible's HARRY POTTER: THE FULL-CAST AUDIO EDITIONS, now available on the platform.

'This is a book and a world that I am heavily invested in. To be able to play, in my opinion, one of the best characters in it was a joy,' Harington said of playing Professor Gilderoy Lockhart.

The series continues to dominate The New York Times best-seller list, claiming the seven top spots. The audio productions bring the wizarding world to life with an immersive listening experience featuring a powerhouse ensemble of more than 200 actors, high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, original scoring, and real-world sound capture.

About Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions

Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions complement the iconic single-voice English language recordings by Jim Dale and Stephen Fry, which have delighted audiences since they were first released in 1999 and are still available for listeners as classic editions.

The cast for Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions includes Cush Jumbo OBE as the narrator, Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart, Keira Knightley as Professor Umbridge, Iwan Rheon as Professor Lupin, Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange, Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks, Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley, Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody, Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout, Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Mark Addy as Hagrid, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, Daniel Mays as Dobby, Sara and Avni Deshmukh as The Patil Twins, Bill Nighy as Professor Slughorn, David Holmes as Stan Shunpike, Saoirse-Monic Jackson as Professor Trelawney, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Sirius Black, Anna Maxwell Martin as Rita Skeeter, Mackenzie Crook as Kreacher, Stephen Mangan as Nearly Headless Nick, Tracy-Ann Oberman as Madam Hooch, and Millie Gubby as Luna Lovegood. Rising stars Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton portray Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in audiobooks one, two and three. Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis assume the roles of the trio (Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively) beginning in audiobook four and carrying through to audiobook seven.

Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions by the numbers:

200+ actors

500+ characters

198 chapters across 7 books, with 733 individual scenes in the audiobooks

400+ recording sessions

3,000+ recording hours

7 audiobooks total to 130+ hours of finished audio

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