THE TRAITORS Season 3 Debuts as the #1 Unscripted Series in U.S.

The third season of THE TRAITORS has premiered as the #1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to preliminary data from Nielsen.

The third season, which premiered Jan. 9, is also Peacock’s most-watched unscripted debut to date, with a 67% increase in viewership the week of launch from last season (Season 2), which debuted Jan. 12, 2024. Season 3 social volume is also up 15% from last season’s premiere.

Season 2 of THE TRAITORS took home four Critics Choice Real TV Awards, two Primetime Emmy® Awards (including Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Series for Alan Cumming) and won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality. Season 2 was also recently nominated for a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television.

New episodes of THE TRAITORS are available to stream Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream in full, only on Peacock.

The Emmy® award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, THE TRAITORS murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover THE TRAITORS and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

