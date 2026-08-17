THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD Trailer, First Look Images to Debut on NBC

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NBC has debuted the official trailer and first look images for THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD, the network's new civilian edition of the Emmy Award-winning competition series. The first two episodes will debut Thursday, September 17 with a special two-hour extended premiere (Episodes 1 & 2) on NBC from 8:00 - 10:00 PM ET/PT. The competition continues Thursday, September 24, with two all-new episodes (Episodes 3 & 4) airing back-to-back, beginning at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

Additional new episodes will continue to air Thursdays from 8:00 - 9:00 PM ET/PT on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

Twenty-two civilian players will enter the castle for this new edition of the series, competing for a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Season 4 of The Traitors on Peacock recently garnered six Primetime Emmy nominations, including third-consecutive nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and for Alan Cumming in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program category. Earlier this year, Season 4 led the winners of this year's Critics Choice Real TV Awards with five wins, including Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series and Best Show Host (Alan Cumming). Last year, The Traitors Season 3 took home five Primetime Emmy Awards, including wins for Host (Alan Cumming), Reality Competition Program, Directing, Cinematography and Picture Editing.

About The Traitors: New Blood

The Traitors is coming to NBC with an all-new civilian version, deemed The Traitors: New Blood for the upcoming season of the Emmy Award-winning competition reality series known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs.

Set at a castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, this nail-biting psychological adventure sees contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, who murder the Faithful one-by-one under the cover of darkness as the Faithful race to uncover them from the game. At the end of the game, if the remaining Faithful banish every Traitor, they share the prize fund; if even one Traitor survives to the end, the Traitors take it all.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert. Alan Cumming hosts and serves as executive producer alongside Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Doran Azouelos.

The format was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit and is distributed by All3Media International, part of media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment.

Cast

Abbey Benjamin - Mangham, LA

Abby Lee - Saint Paul, MN

Arisa Thomas - Los Angeles, CA

Ben McDonnell - Granbury, TX

Clyde Moser - Charleston, SC

Jay Vinnedge - Oklahoma City, OK

Joe Vanella - Wantagh, NY

Katie Fites - Jacksonville, FL

Kim Daily - Houston, TX

Kriste Lewis - Hattiesburg, MS

Logan Smith - Gatlinburg, TN

Madeline Kostopulos - San Diego, CA

Mark Zgoda - Phillipsburg, NJ

Michael Foote - New York, NY

Morgan Cook - Midland, MI

Niyyah Bilal Hayes - Indianapolis, IN

Shane Beatty - Staten Island, NY

Sherry Kuehl - Leawood, KS

Tomica Adams - Boston, MA

Victor Vollbrechthausen - New York, NY

Wyatt Gillespie - Ligonier, PA

Xavier Scruggs - Wesley Chapel, FL

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