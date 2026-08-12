THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD Reveals All-Civilian Cast Ahead of NBC Premiere

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NBC has released the names of the 22 contestants who will compete in THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD, the network's first all-civilian edition of the reality competition series. The cast was selected from a nationwide search that drew more than 80,000 applicants. Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming will once again welcome players into the castle in the Scottish Highlands for the new season, which is set to debut with a two-hour premiere on NBC before streaming the next day on Peacock.

No celebrities. No socialites. Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming is opening the doors to his now-infamous castle in the Scottish Highlands to 22 everyday Americans, hand-selected from a nationwide search resulting in over 80,000 hopeful applicants.

The 22 players entering the castle for the newest all-civilian season are:

Cast

Abbey Benjamin - Mangham, LA

Abby Lee - Saint Paul, MN

Arisa Thomas - Los Angeles, CA

Ben McDonnell - Granbury, TX

Clyde Moser - Charleston, SC

Jay Vinnedge - Oklahoma City, OK

Joe Vanella - Wantagh, NY

Katie Fites - Jacksonville, FL

Kim Daily - Houston, TX

Kriste Lewis - Hattiesburg, MS

Logan Smith - Gatlinburg, TN

Madeline Kostopulos - San Diego, CA

Mark Zgoda - Phillipsburg, NJ

Michael Foote - New York, NY

Morgan Cook - Midland, MI

Niyyah Hayes - Indianapolis, IN

Shane Beatty - Staten Island, NY

Sherry Kuehl - Leawood, KS

Tomica Adams - Boston, MA

Victor Vollbrechthausen - New York, NY

Wyatt Gillespie - Ligonier, PA

Xavier Scruggs - Wesley Chapel, FL

The first two episodes of THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD will debut Thursday, September 17 in a special two-hour extended premiere on NBC. New episodes will continue to air Thursdays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

Season 4 of THE TRAITORS on Peacock recently garnered six Primetime Emmy nominations, including third-consecutive nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and for Alan Cumming in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program category. Earlier this year, Season 4 led the winners of this year's Critics Choice Real TV Awards with five wins, including Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series and Best Show Host (Alan Cumming). Last year, THE TRAITORS Season 3 took home five Primetime Emmy Awards, including wins for Host (Alan Cumming), Reality Competition Program, Directing, Cinematography and Picture Editing.

About The Traitors: New Blood

THE TRAITORS is coming to NBC with an all-new civilian version, deemed THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD for the upcoming season of the Emmy Award-winning competition reality series known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs.

Set at a castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, this nail-biting psychological adventure sees contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, who murder the Faithful one-by-one under the cover of darkness as the Faithful race to uncover them from the game. At the end of the game, if the remaining Faithful banish every Traitor, they share the prize fund; if even one Traitor survives to the end, the Traitors take it all.

THE TRAITORS is produced by Studio Lambert, with Alan Cumming serving as host and executive producer alongside Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Doran Azouelos. The series' format was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit and is distributed by All3Media International, part of Banijay Entertainment. New episodes are set to air Thursdays on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

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