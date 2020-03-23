THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON Returns This Week With Hybrid Format

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon expands its At Home Edition this week with hybrid episodes including live interviews from Fallon's home cut with best-of segments from the studio tapings.

Set to stop by this week are Emmy Award-winner Tina Fey, singer John Legend, comic and Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Niall Horan, and Alec Baldwin.

The Tonight Show began its shot-from-home format last week when the production became one of a number of shows forced to shut down production due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent.

Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue.

Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.





