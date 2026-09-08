THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman

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NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Sandra Bullock, Mike D, Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle, Nicole Kidman and Domhnall Gleeson. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Mike D 5D, Riley Green and Leon Bridges.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: September 8 - September 10

Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Sandra Bullock, Mike D and musical guest Mike D 5D. Show #2336

Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle and musical guest Riley Green. Show #2337

Thursday, September 10: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Domhnall Gleeson and musical guest Leon Bridges. Show #2338

**denotes changes or additions

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