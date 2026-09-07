GMA Pop News: Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter Win Creative Arts Emmys, DWTS Rehearsals Get Sneak Peek

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Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter were among the winners recognized at the Creative Arts Emmys, according to a new GOOD MORNING AMERICA Pop News segment hosted by Cameron Mathison. The roundup also touched on Mel Gibson's update regarding "The Resurrection of the Christ" and included a behind-the-scenes glimpse at rehearsals for DANCING WITH THE STARS.

The segment moved between the three stories in quick succession, giving viewers a snapshot of entertainment news rather than an in-depth interview with any single guest. Gibson's portion focused on progress for his long-anticipated follow-up project, while the DWTS clip offered a look at the rehearsal process ahead of the ballroom competition's return.

DANCING WITH THE STARS has been building toward its new season with a string of recent GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearances, including the live reveal of the season 35 cast and a preview from the show's judges. That promotional push has featured judges discussing what audiences can expect once competition begins, alongside the newly announced celebrity lineup speaking about early rehearsals.

For more on the season's buildup, GOOD MORNING AMERICA previously hosted Julia Stiles and Jenna Dewan for the DANCING WITH THE STARS season 35 cast reveal, where the celebrities and their professional partners were announced live.

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