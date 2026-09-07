John Williams, 94, Surprises Fans by Conducting STAR WARS at His Own Tribute Concert

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John Williams made an unannounced appearance at a Hollywood concert dedicated to his own music, a moment captured in a clip shared by TODAY. The 94-year-old composer did not simply take a bow from the audience. He picked up a baton and conducted a piece from the Star Wars franchise, one of the many scores that has made him a household name in film music.

Williams is widely known as an Academy Award winning composer behind some of the most recognizable film scores in history, according to the video's description. His appearance at the tribute concert put him in the rare position of stepping into the spotlight to lead an orchestra through his own material rather than simply being honored from a seat in the crowd.

The surprise moment gave fans at the tribute concert an unexpected chance to see Williams actively conduct rather than simply attend as an honoree. His decision to lead the Star Wars selection himself turned a celebration of his catalog into a live performance featuring the composer at the podium.

The appearance underscored the enduring appeal of Williams's Star Wars music decades after it was written, with the composer still able to draw a crowd to its feet at a concert built around his career.

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