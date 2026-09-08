Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Open Up on Caregiving and Raising Teens Nearly 28 Years After PRACTICAL MAGIC

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Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock sat down with Hoda Kotb on MAKING SPACE for a wide-ranging conversation about caregiving and parenting teenagers, nearly 28 years after the two starred together in PRACTICAL MAGIC. The segment moves between humor and emotional candor as the two actresses discuss the toll and the reward of tending to family through difficult seasons, with both describing their hardest periods as the moments that revealed their truest strength.

Kidman and Bullock, both longtime actresses and producers, talk with Kotb about redefining family on their own terms and letting go of public expectations placed on them over decades in the spotlight. The conversation touches on leading with love and gratitude, and finding grace while raising teenagers, subjects that give the exchange an unusually personal tone for two performers so closely associated with their onscreen partnership in PRACTICAL MAGIC.

The appearance follows a similar MAKING SPACE conversation in which Emma Heming Willis spoke with Kotb about caregiving through her husband Bruce Willis's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, exploring the isolation the role can bring and the importance of asking for help. That earlier segment framed caregiving as an experience that can still hold space for joy and connection, a theme echoed in Kidman and Bullock's discussion of resilience and legacy.

Kidman and Bullock's joint appearance also arrives amid a run of television bookings for both actresses, including guest spots on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, as the pair make the media rounds together well ahead of the nearly three-decade mark since PRACTICAL MAGIC first paired them onscreen.

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