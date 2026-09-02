THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey

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NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler, Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss, Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes, Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall, Sandra Bullock, Mike D, Matthew McConaughey and Alix Earle. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Chance the Rapper, Bebe Rexha, THE STRAY CATS, Phoebe Bridgers, Mike D 5D and Riley Green.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: September 2 - September 9

Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. (OAD 8/3/26)

Thursday, September 3: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. (OAD 7/27/26)

Friday, September 4: Guests include Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and musical guest The Stray Cats. (OAD 8/18/26)

Monday, September 7: Guests include Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/14/26)

**Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Sandra Bullock, Mike D and musical guest Mike D 5D. Show #2336

**Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle and musical guest Riley Green. Show #2337

**denotes changes or additions

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