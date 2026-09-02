 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey

Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss, Chase Stokes and Anthony Michael Hall also round out the week's guest lineup.

By:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey

NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler, Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss, Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes, Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall, Sandra Bullock, Mike D, Matthew McConaughey and Alix Earle. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Chance the Rapper, Bebe Rexha, THE STRAY CATS, Phoebe Bridgers, Mike D 5D and Riley Green.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: September 2 - September 9

Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. (OAD 8/3/26)

Thursday, September 3: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. (OAD 7/27/26)

Friday, September 4: Guests include Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and musical guest The Stray Cats. (OAD 8/18/26)

Monday, September 7: Guests include Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/14/26)

**Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Sandra Bullock, Mike D and musical guest Mike D 5D. Show #2336

**Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle and musical guest Riley Green. Show #2337

**denotes changes or additions

Recent Articles
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE
8/17/2026
Photos: Matthew McConaughey Talks Pope Meeting, KATSEYE Perform on Fallon
Photos: Matthew McConaughey Talks Pope Meeting, KATSEYE Perform on Fallon
8/13/2026
Matthew McConaughey Likens Meeting Pope Leo XIV to Writing an Oscars Speech
Matthew McConaughey Likens Meeting Pope Leo XIV to Writing an Oscars Speech
8/13/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts