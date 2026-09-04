THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman
Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and THE STRAY CATS also appear alongside Anthony Michael Hall and Domhnall Gleeson.
NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes, Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall, Sandra Bullock, Mike D, Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle, Nicole Kidman and Domhnall Gleeson. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from THE STRAY CATS, Phoebe Bridgers, Mike D 5D, Riley Green and Leon Bridges.
'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: September 4 - September 10
Friday, September 4: Guests include Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and musical guest The Stray Cats. (OAD 8/18/26)
Monday, September 7: Guests include Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/14/26)
Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Sandra Bullock, Mike D and musical guest Mike D 5D. Show #2336
Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle and musical guest Riley Green. Show #2337
Thursday, September 10: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Domhnall Gleeson and musical guest Leon Bridges. Show #2338
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