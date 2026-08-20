Fred Armisen Breaks Down His Complicated 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Fill on FALLON

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Fred Armisen sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about a fishing trip the two took together before turning the conversation to drums, walking through an elaborate fill from Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight in front of the studio audience.

Before getting behind the kit, Armisen discussed his podcast Podlandia, which finds him rewatching episodes of his sketch series Portlandia. The conversation gave him a chance to reflect on revisiting his own work years after it first aired, offering a window into how he has been engaging with the show's legacy through the podcast format.

The segment shifted from casual anecdote to musical showcase once Armisen moved to the drums, breaking down the technical demands of the In the Air Tonight fill for Fallon and the audience.

The appearance mixed personal reminiscence with a hands-on musical bit, a combination that has become a familiar format on THE TONIGHT SHOW, which airs weeknights on NBC at 11:35 ET/10:35c and streams new episodes on Peacock.

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