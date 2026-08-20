Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson Recall Their Old Band, 60 Wrong Sausages

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Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson sat down on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about Weezer's new Gold Album and take a trip back to their earliest days as musicians, before Weezer existed as the band audiences know today.

The conversation centered on the pair's history together, including memories of a band they were part of prior to forming Weezer, which they identified by the memorably odd name 60 Wrong Sausages. Cuomo and Wilson traded recollections of that earlier project as part of a broader discussion about their long working relationship and how it shaped the band's current output.

Much of the segment focused on the making of the Gold Album, with the two musicians discussing what it was like collaborating on the record. They also touched on the naming of Weezer's Gathering tour and drew a connection between that title and the tabletop game Magic: The Gathering, giving the appearance a lighter, tangential turn away from strictly album talk.

The interview aired on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights on NBC at 11:35 ET/10:35c and streams on Peacock. The appearance gave Cuomo and Wilson a platform to walk through both the band's origins and its newest release in the same conversation.

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