THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS Sets Streaming Debut

Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants will make its streaming premiere on Paramount+ on Tuesday, February 17. Search for SquarePants is the fourth theatrical film based on the iconic children’s cartoon character.

Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman, a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate, on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea when no Sponge has gone before.

Directed by series veteran Derek Drymon, THE FAMILY film features the show’s regular voice cast (Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence and Mr. Lawrence) along with a star-studded supporting voice cast including George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, and Sherry Cola with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill. The movie held its world premiere at AFI FEST 2025 last October.

This latest addition to the SpongeBob SquarePants universe joins the existing SpongeBob content available on the service, including the past three theatrical releases, The Patrick Star Show, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and a 15-season catalog of the original SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS series.

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies present The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, based on the series SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS created by Stephen Hillenburg. The story is by Marc Ceccarelli & Kaz and Pam Brady, and the screenplay is by Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman and produced by Lisa Stewart, p.g.a., Pam Brady and Aaron Dem, Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary serve as executive producers.

Premiering in 1999, the SpongeBob SquarePants series is one of the biggest animated television franchises. Now in its sixteenth season, the flagship show has spawned several spin-offs, including Kamp Koral and The Patrick Star Show, along with movies centered on the characters of Plankton and Sandy Cheeks.

In 2017, a Broadway musical adaptation premiered on Broadway starring Ethan Slater as the title character, along with Lilli Cooper, Gavin Lee, and Stephanie Hsu. Conceived by Tina Landau, the musical received critical acclaim and twelve Tony nominations, winning one for Best Scenic Design of a Musical.

Photo Credit: Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies/Paramount+