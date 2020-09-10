THE SPECIAL Coming to VOD Oct. 13
Watch the red band trailer here.
Today Red Hound Films is happy to share the new trailer, key art and release info for the supernatural horror thriller THE SPECIAL, from director B. Harrison Smith (DEATH HOUSE).
It stars Davy Raphaely (ZK: ELEPHANT'S GRAVEYARD), Dave Sheridan (SCARY MOVIE) and Sarah French (BLIND), was written by Mark Steensland (LOVECRAFT'S PILLOW) and James Newman (STILL WATERS), and will be coming to VOD on October 13th.
In the film, after Jerry (Raphaely) explains to his best friend Mike (Sheridan) that he thinks his wife (French) is cheating on him, Mike convinces him to cheat back and takes him to a mysterious broth for "The Special." Then things take a turn for the worst...
Watch the official, red band trailer here:
