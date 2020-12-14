THE SONG is Hitting the Road for Season Two

THE SONG - Recorded Live @ TGL Farms nationally syndicated hit TV series is back for another exciting season with music's most iconic artists performing legendary songs in some of the most scenic locations of America. Founding partner Ally returns to present Season II, as THE SONG welcomes new partners America's legendary motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson and KICKER Performance Audio to the team. The 15-episode series launches January 2, 2021 in over 140 markets reaching 77.7% of US households. The one-hour season opener highlights featured acts including Train, Jason Mraz, Jewel, Richard Marx, Clint Black, Gavin DeGraw and a very special Marley Family Celebration Of "One Love" Featuring Stephen Marley.

"Although challenging, this season's filming actually presented us with a unique opportunity to take the show to the artists and record them where they were most comfortable - in or near their own homes - and they all brought their A-Game," said the show's creator and Executive Producer Marc Oswald. "We were honored to work with each of them and with this dedicated team of music professionals producing an amazing TV program."

Returning hosts Krista Marie and Damien Horne traveled coast to coast to visit legendary artists at truly spectacular and unique locations. Coffee with Jason Mraz at the Mraz Family Farm, sipping wine with Pat Monahan of Train at Concannon Vineyard in Northern California, riding horses with Jewel in the Colorado Rockies, filming Richard Marx as he performed at sunset on the beautiful cliffs of Malibu, an intimate evening with Clint Black at Analog at Hutton Hotel Nashville and jamming with the Marleys at the world famous Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Shooting wrapped where it all began, with Gavin DeGraw at TGL Farms located near "Music City" Nashville, Tennessee. In-depth interviews with the artists revealed never-before-heard details behind their hit songs, the inspiration and how they became woven into the fabric of popular culture.

Another exciting addition to Season II are multi-artist themed episodes such as "Grammy Winners," "Party Anthems," "Love Songs," "The Songwriters," "Acoustic Sessions" and "Rockin' Country." These special shows incorporate performances from artists from Season II along with CeeLo Green, Don McLean, All-4-One, Big & Rich, Rome Ramirez, Dirty Heads, Rick Springfield, Lonestar, Travis Tritt and Gretchen Wilson from Season I, directed by renowned award-winning director Trey Fanjoy.

"To have the kind of national syndication clearance on a new show in only its second season is a testament to the unique content provided by the artists involved and the dedication this amazing team has put into THE SONG," said Executive Producer Cary Glotzer. "We had wonderful feedback on the debut season, and we're anxious for the viewers to see this new season."

The show is produced by Oswald Entertainment Group and Tupelo Honey, directed by renowned film and still photographer David "Doc" Abbott and mixed by audio mastermind Tom Davis. Gray Television is managing the syndication, led by Greg Conklin and George Johnson, in over 140 markets predominantly on CBS, ABC, FOX and NBC affiliates including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Dallas, San Francisco, Miami and Seattle. AXS TV acquired all 10 episodes from Season I, which will continue airing through 2022.

"Season II of THE SONG presented by Ally highlights the diversity of American music and some of the most beautiful parts of this country," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally. "This second season really showcases how various cultures shape the stories artists tell through their songs."

"KICKER Performance Audio is honored to be a part of Season II of THE SONG," said Kevin Campbell, KICKER Performance Audio Director of Global Marketing. "Our founder and CEO, Steve Irby, is a musician and many of our employees are as well, so being involved with a show that honors iconic songs is a perfect partnership for us."

THE SONG pays it forward through a cause-related partnership with The Songwriters Hall of Fame to provide both scholarship and internship opportunities for their outstanding programs and to help develop new talent in the music, media and television arts disciplines. This work will be supported by a $25,000 grant from Ally.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame's president & CEO, Linda Moran, said, "THE SONG is not only celebrating songwriters and their songs, but as recipients of their paying it forward policy, our partnership is affording us the opportunity to expand our scholarship program which enables us to develop and nurture the next generation of songwriters. We are grateful to THE SONG's team and to Ally for their generosity and most especially their appreciation of songwriters and their craft."

For more great moments from both seasons, fans can log on to THESONG.TV to check out full performances as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The site includes details for tuning into the show in specific markets. Music from the show can also be streamed on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora or wherever great music is heard.

A complete episodic breakdown will also be available at THESONG.TV.