THE SIXTH SENSE and SIGNS to Make 4K Digital and Blu-ray Debut

The original negatives for both films were scanned at 4K resolution and restored in High Dynamic Range (HDR).

By: Aug. 26, 2024
The Sixth Sense and Signs, two iconic thrillers from Oscar®-nominated director, M. Night Shyamalan, will be available for the first time ever in stunning 4K UHD digital on August 27, and 4K UHD Blu-ray disc on October 22. The original negatives for both films were scanned at 4K resolution and restored in High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Additionally, an exclusive bundle, including both films, along with Unbreakable, will also be available on August 27 at digital retailers.

Nominated for six Oscars®, including best picture, The Sixth Sense is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. Known for one of the best plot twists in cinematic history, the psychological thriller stars Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment and Toni Collette.

The cult sci-fi thriller, Signs, stars Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix and Rory Culkin, and follows a farmer who investigates mysterious circles and lines carved into his crops.



