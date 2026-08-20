THE SHARDS Sparks '80s Fashion Comeback, Stylist Breaks Down The Trends On GMA

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Stylist Lori Bergamotto appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to break down how the FX drama THE SHARDS is driving renewed interest in 1980s fashion. Bergamotto walked viewers through specific trends from the era that are resurfacing in wardrobes, tying the resurgence directly to the show's growing popularity.

The segment centered on Bergamotto's styling expertise, offering guidance on how audiences can work period-inspired pieces into modern outfits rather than treating the look as a full costume throwback. The conversation framed the show's aesthetic as an entry point for viewers curious about revisiting '80s staples in a wearable way.

THE SHARDS is set in 1980s Los Angeles, and its production team has previously emphasized the level of detail put into recreating the period, including sourcing vintage clothing and custom pieces to match the show's early-1980s setting. That attention to period style appears to be resonating beyond the screen, feeding the fashion trend Bergamotto addressed on air.

The GMA appearance follows other coverage of the series, including a behind-the-scenes look at how cast and crew recreated 1981 for the show, underscoring how closely the drama's period design has been tied to its promotional rollout.

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