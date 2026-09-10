Kaia Gerber Talks Resemblance to Cindy Crawford, George Clooney Prank on KIMMEL

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Kaia Gerber sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the constant comparisons to her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and how she navigates being seen as her mother's double. The conversation also touched on her father, Rande Gerber, giving viewers a window into her family life beyond the modeling world she has become known for.

Much of the appearance centered on Gerber's ties to the Clooney family, with the actress recounting a prank pulled on her by George Clooney, whom she referred to as her uncle. The anecdote gave a lighter, personal edge to the interview, showing a side of her relationship with the Clooney household that fans don't typically see in her public work.

Gerber also discussed her role in Ryan Murphy's series The Shards, walking through what it was like to take on the project and how the experience differed from her modeling career. She shared her grandmother's reaction to watching her performance in the show, offering a candid, family-centered coda to the segment.

The wide-ranging chat balanced career talk with personal stories, giving audiences insight into both Gerber's work on The Shards and the family dynamics that have shaped her public profile.

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