THE SHARDS: Terry's Near-Fatal Fall Leaves Six Suspects in the Frame

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS centered on a violent turn inside the Schaffer household, where Terry Schaffer, played by Wes Bentley, is pushed over a banister and nearly killed. The clip does not reveal who is responsible, instead pointing to a lineup of possible suspects: Debbie, played by Hayes Warner; Susan, played by Kaia Gerber; Thom, played by Graham Campbell; Robert, played by Homer Gere; Bret, played by Igby Rigney; Liz, played by Evan Rachel Wood; and Steven, played by Jordan Roth.

The scene folds Terry into a tangled web of characters who have each figured prominently across the season's central mystery. Bret and Robert's charged dynamic has been a recurring thread, while Susan and Debbie have repeatedly anchored group scenes tied to the show's social circle. Liz, Debbie's mother, has previously inserted herself into the students' affairs, and Steven has appeared alongside Susan and Debbie in the lead-up to homecoming.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigating identity, jealousy and obsession, with a killer known as The Trawler looming over the season's darker undercurrent.

The scene arrives as the show continues building toward answers about who is behind the violence surrounding its central characters. For more on the tensions between Bret and Robert leading up to this moment, a prior scene detailed their long-overdue bedroom conversation.

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