THE REMARRIED EMPRESS to Premiere on Disney+ and Hulu

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THE REMARRIED EMPRESS, a romantic epic series based on the hit NAVER WEBTOON of the same name, arrives Wednesday, November 4 with a four-episode premiere followed by two new episodes every Wednesday through November 25, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

Based on the hit NAVER WEBTOON of the same name that's amassed almost 3 billion views to date, The Remarried Empress follows Beloved Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire who has built and led a prosperous land alongside her husband, Emperor Sovieshu. One day her world is shattered when the emperor brings Rashta, a runaway slave, back to the palace with the intention of making her his concubine. Even as the threat of a broken future looms over her, Navier refuses to let her emotions sway her, and when Prince Heinrey, a rival leader from the Western Kingdom, shows his interest, Navier will make a life-changing decision to rewrite her destiny.

Starring Shin Mina (Karma, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as Empress Navier, Ju Jihoon (Light Shop, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jongsuk (Big Mouth) as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Seyoung (The Red Sleeve, The Crowned Clown) as escaped-slave Rashta, The Remarried Empress has been adapted for the screen by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol and is directed by Cho Suwon (Still 17, Pinocchio).

Episodic Descriptions

Episode 101

Emperor Sovieshu and Empress Navier have almost everything they could want in life, but when a runaway slave is brought into the palace, their perfect lives suddenly come under threat

Episode 102

As the emperor falls for Rashta and works to set her free, rumors begin to swirl and Navier stands firm. Meanwhile, news of Prince Heinrey's impending visit stirs excitement in the palace.

Episode 103

As the New Year's Ceremony begins, conflict deepens among Navier, Sovieshu, and Rashta. Emboldened by the emperor's favor, Rashta grows more complacent than ever, while the arrival of Prince Heinrey further complicates the tangled relationships within the Imperial Palace.

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