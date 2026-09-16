THE REMARRIED EMPRESS to Debut on Disney+ and Hulu
Shin Mina stars as Empress Navier in the romantic epic adapted by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol, directed by Cho Suwon.
THE REMARRIED EMPRESS, a romantic epic series based on the hit NAVER WEBTOON of the same name, will debut with a four-episode premiere on November 4, with two new episodes premiering each Wednesday through November 25, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.
Synopsis
The Remarried Empress follows the strained relationship of beloved Empress Navier and her husband Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Kingdom. With anxieties rising across the kingdom, the couple's relationship begins to fracture when Sovieshu falls in love with a runaway slave and attempts to move heaven and earth to win her heart. Unwilling to compromise her dignity, Navier acquiesces to the emperor's requests on one condition – that she be allowed to remarry rival Crown Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. What follows is a tale of love, lust and regret that threatens the fate of an entire kingdom as Navier strives to reclaim her power.
Credits
Starring Shin Mina (Karma, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as Empress Navier, Ju Jihoon (Light Shop, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jongsuk (Big Mouth) as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Seyoung (The Red Sleeve, The Crowned Clown) as escaped-slave Rashta, The Remarried Empress has been adapted for the screen by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol and is directed by Cho Suwon (Still 17, Pinocchio).
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