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THE REMARRIED EMPRESS Teaser Reveals A Betrayed Empress Choosing Her Own Path

The series adapts a popular webtoon into a live-action fantasy epic.

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Hulu shared a teaser trailer for THE REMARRIED EMPRESS, a new fantasy romance series adapted from the hit NAVER WEBTOON of the same name. The teaser introduces Navier, the Empress of the Eastern Empire, whose seemingly perfect life unravels when her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, falls for Rashta, a runaway slave, and demands a divorce.

According to Hulu's description, Navier is played by Shin Mina, with Ju Jihoon as Emperor Sovieshu and Lee Seyoung as Rashta. Rather than fight the split, Navier agrees to the divorce on one condition: that she be permitted to remarry a rival, Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom, played by Lee Jongsuk. The setup positions Navier's story as one of reclaiming control after being cast aside.

Hulu's synopsis frames the series as a high fantasy epic in which the path to a happy ending is anything but simple, with Navier working to reclaim her power even as new complications arise from her arrangement with Prince Heinrey. The first four episodes of THE REMARRIED EMPRESS are set to stream on Hulu starting November 4.

The teaser keeps its focus on the central love triangle and Navier's shift from a wronged empress to someone actively rewriting her own fate, setting up the stakes for the series ahead of its premiere.

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