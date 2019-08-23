THE RANCH PART 7 Premieres Friday, Sept. 13 on Netflix

Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher) struggles to make ends meet and reconcile with his estranged wife Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) and daughter while his father Beau (Sam Elliott) adjusts to semi-retirement and the complications of aging. Meanwhile, Luke (guest star Dax Shepard) returns to Denver seeking forgiveness from the only family he's got.

Created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, The Ranch was the first comedy series produced by Netflix. Executive produced by Reo, Patterson, Kutcher, Jeff Lowell, Max Searle and Matt Ross.

Watch the trailer below, and find out more information on the show here.





