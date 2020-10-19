THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Arrives on Digital Nov. 17

Dev Patel stars in this critically acclaimed reimagining of Dickens’ classic story.

Dev Patel stars in this critically acclaimed reimagining of Dickens' classic story of an iconic hero's journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England.

Directed by Academy Award® nominee Armando Iannucci ("Veep") and co-written by Iannucci and Simon Blackwell, the film's stellar cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Rosalind Eleazar, Benedict Wong and Ben Whishaw.

Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™, this film is "gloriously cast" (Caryn James, BBC) and "always entertaining" (John DeFore, The Hollywood Reporter). Add "The Personal History of David Copperfield" to your digital collection Nov. 17.

Watch the trailer here:

