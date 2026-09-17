THE NORTH Trailer Debuts; Immersive Film to Open in Theaters

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Picturehouse has launched the official trailer for THE NORTH, the European Film Awards-shortlisted immersive new feature from writer-director Bart Schrijver (Human Nature), which will open theatrically across North America beginning October 9. Ahead of its theatrical release, the film will have a special sneak preview on October 5 in over 100 Dolby Cinema locations, offering audiences an early opportunity to experience the film on the big screen complete with Dolby Vision dual 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos immersive sound, which enhances the film's richly detailed soundscape, from the elements and ambient sounds of the Scottish Highlands.

On October 9, THE NORTH will open in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Denver/Boulder, Portland, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, with additional markets to follow. More information on where to purchase tickets can be found at www.picturehouse.com/thenorth

'THE NORTH is exactly the kind of film we want audiences to experience together on the big screen,' says Bob Berney, CEO of Picturehouse. 'Working with our partners at Tuesday Studio, Fjällräven and Dolby Cinema at AMC, we are launching a specialized film in a spectacular eventized format.'

Shot entirely on location across Scotland's West Highland Way and Cape Wrath Trail, THE NORTH follows two friends in their early thirties who reunite after a decade apart to undertake the grueling 330-mile journey. Chris (Bart Harder), a Dutchman, and Lluis (Carles Pulido), a Spaniard, navigate Scotland's lush but unpredictable terrain and the emotional challenges of reconnecting, embarking on a journey filled with overwhelming natural beauty, unexpected epiphanies and life-changing self-discovery.

The filmmakers and cast immersed themselves in the experience to make the film. Director Bart Schrijver took his small team onto the trails, carrying their equipment and supplies and sleeping outdoors along the way. Without lighting equipment and with fewer than six cast and crew on the trail at any given time, the production had the freedom to adapt to the journey as it unfolded. They shot chronologically, with Schrijver rewriting scenes at night based on what they had encountered that day, allowing the weather, terrain and physical realities of the journey to shape the story.

That immersive quality extends to the film's sound design. With no traditional musical score, THE NORTH relies on the natural sounds of the trail, including wind, rain, wildlife and footsteps, to place audiences alongside its characters. The expansive cinematography and richly detailed soundscape are amplified by the Dolby Cinema presentation, making the October 5 sneak preview a special opportunity to experience the scale and beauty of Scotland with immersive picture and sound.

'Our partnership with THE NORTH reflects our shared belief in the impact of connecting with nature,' says Rachel Leuthauser, Fjällräven's Senior Manager of Communications & Community. 'As a Swedish brand known for timeless, functional and durable outdoor equipment, we share the film's celebration of exploration and the meaningful experiences that come from spending time outdoors.'

THE NORTH was written and directed by Bart Schrijver and stars Bart Harder and Carles Pulido. The film was produced by Schrijver, Arnold Janssen and Tom Hölscher, with Kees De Jong serving as executive producer. Cinematography is by Twan Peeters, with sound recording by Fraser Allan and editing by Gijs Walstra. The North is a production of the Netherlands-based Tuesday Studio, which is handling international sales on the film.

About THE NORTH

The North depicts the grueling and emotional journey of two friends – Chris, a Dutchman (Bart Harder) and Lluis, a Spaniard (Carles Pulido) - who reunite after a decade to re-hike Scotland's famed 330-mile West Highland Way and Cape Wrath Trail. Brimming with both joy and reservation, they undertake Scotland's lush, but unpredictable terrain as their days are filled with majestic mountainous vistas, creekside camping, the symphonic strains of wildlife, pummeling rain and a slew of eccentric fellow travelers each on their own paths of self-discovery.

About Dolby Cinema

Dolby Cinema is the ultimate moviegoing experience, providing a Dolby-designed environment that showcases the best implementation of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. With the combined awe-inspiring experience of Dolby Vision picture quality together with Dolby Atmos immersive sound, Dolby Cinema allows audiences to see, hear, and feel the film exactly as filmmakers intended.

About Picturehouse

Picturehouse is a film distribution and marketing company focused on the future of how independent cinema is created, shared and experienced worldwide. Built on a legacy of visionary storytelling, their audience-first, multi-channel approach champions daring films from emerging and established filmmakers alike. Led by CEO Bob Berney and COO Jeanne R. Berney, Picturehouse is grounded in the belief that theatrical release strategies are central to cinema, as both an art form and vibrant communal experience. Informed by data and collaboration, the Los Angeles-based company continues to innovate, embracing new modes of marketing, distribution and audience engagement to impact the broader cultural conversation. For more information visit picturehouse.com.

About Tuesday Studio

Tuesday Studio was founded in Amsterdam in 2021 with the goal of making films without relying on the industry's system to achieve true financial independence. Their first two productions, Human Nature and The North, were big risks that saw writer-director Bart Schrijver prove successfully that it's possible to capture the feeling of being in nature and put it onscreen. By streamlining the expertise of its three founders—Bart (production), Arnold Janssen (sales) and Tom Holscher (marketing)—the company retains more control over a film's life cycle, which ultimately facilitates a more cohesive vision for its growing slate. A unique feature of their model is that Tuesday Studio fans can rent or buy films directly via TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand) through the company's platform www.tuesdayfilm.com. What has emerged is a studio where each release strengthens the position from which the next one is able to be made.

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