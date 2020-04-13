THE MOUNTAIN MINOR Released Digitally Due To Coronavirus

With movie theaters closed due to the coronavirus, producers of the award-winning independent film "The Mountain Minor" are MAKING IT available for home-viewing sooner than first planned.

The film follows the migration of a poor Appalachian family during the Great Depression, spreading their mountain music to the city. It is loosely based on the true story of writer-director Dale Farmer's grandparents, who moved from Eastern Kentucky to Cincinnati, Ohio, when they were children.

"This film is about people leaving their homes and bringing their music and culture with them," Farmer said. "For so long, they were looked down upon because they were thought to have less value in society because of what many people viewed as their backward ways. They deserve so much credit for the music that eventually became country and bluegrass."

The film's title refers to a key that is often used in traditional Appalachian music, which gives it a unique sound. Though it is not a musical, "The Mountain Minor" features performances by contemporary musical artists who are known for folk and old-time mountain music. Cast members include Smithsonian Folkways artist Elizabeth LaPrelle, The Tillers, Dan Gellert, Ma Crow, Trevor McKenzie, Lucas Pasley, Hazel Pasley, Asa Nelson, Warren Waldron, Judy Waldron, and Susan Pepper, who also produced the film.

(See "The Mountain Minor" trailer here.)

"The Mountain Minor" won numerous awards including Best Drama at the Longleaf Festival at the North Carolina History Museum and the Franklin International Film Festival (Tennessee), Best Feature at The Northeast Mountain Festival (Georgia), and Best of Festival at The Endless Mountain Film Festival (Pennsylvania) and The Jukebox International Film Festival (Nevada).

Until recently, Farmer had been screening "The Mountain Minor" at theaters in several cities throughout the South and Midwest. Several more were planned this spring and summer, but the coronavirus forced all upcoming showings to be canceled.

"The film has gotten tremendous response from audiences wherever it was shown," Farmer said. "In many ways, 'The Mountain Minor' is more relevant now than ever, because it's about the strength of families and the power of music to help us get through hard times."

"The Mountain Minor" is streaming on Amazon Prime in the U.S. and United Kingdom and on Vimeo On Demand worldwide. Blue-rays and DVDs are also available on Amazon.

More information is available at TheMountainMinorMovie.com.





