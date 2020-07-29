THE MASKED SINGER Aiming to Resume Production on Season Four

Fox is currently at work planning Season 4 of the hit reality competition, The Masked Singer. The studio is currently aiming to resume production within the next six weeks to have it back on the air by its September start date.

The show earned an Emmy nomination yesterday, for Outstanding Competition Program.

See the promo for the new season here:

THE MASKED SINGER is the #1 show on television, drawing a massive audience of nearly 24 million viewers in its post-Super Bowl Season Three premiere. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts 18 celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, as well as guest judges Jamie Foxx, Jason Biggs, Leah Remini, T-Pain and more!

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

The Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 SUPER BOWL appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.

THE MASKED SINGER was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis ("Minute to Win It," "The Winner Is"). Izzie Pick Ibarra ("Dancing with the Stars," "Breaking Pointe") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon also serve as executive producers.

